Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Phoenix

A man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. near 1601 E. Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect is in custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they're looking for surveillance to back up witness statements.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.