Caught on camera: Armed suspect steals cash from Walgreens

The suspect drove off in a black, four-door pickup truck with a toolbox. (Source: Silent Witness)

When the cashier opened the register drawer to finish the sale, the man pulled out a black pistol and demanded the money from the register, police said. (Source: Silent Witness)

The crime happened happened on July 5 at 91st Avenue and Indian School Road. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police said this man stole money from a Walgreens in the west Valley. (Source: Silent Witness)

A man armed with a gun stole cash from a register at a Phoenix Walgreens and it was all caught on camera.

It happened on July 5 at 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

The man entered the store and walked up to the counter. When the cashier opened the register drawer to finish the sale, the man pulled out a black pistol and demanded the money from the register, police said.

The suspect took the cash and drove off in a black, four-door pickup truck with a toolbox.

He is described as a white man, between 30 and 50 years old, 6', medium build and was wearing a red shirt, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.