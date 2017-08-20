Chef Dad’s Drop Biscuits

INGREDIENTS:

10-12 oz. Jimmy Dean® Breakfast Sausage (bulk, no casing)*

2 Sticks Salted butter (softened)

1 Cup Whipped Cream Cheese

2 Cups Self-Rising Flour

4 oz. Can Hatch Green Chilies (diced)

5 oz. Cheddar Jack Cheese (shredded)

½ Stick Butter (melted)

COOKING:

1) Preheat oven to 400 degrees and cover two baking pans with parchment paper.

2) Cook sausage completely and chop it up well while frying it. Drain excess fat, if any, then cool completely.

3) In a stand mixer, combine your butter and cream cheese then mix well together. Slowly add your flour until completely mixed in. Add the green chilies, sausage and cheese then mix slowly until well combined.

4) Use an ice cream scooper to drop evenly portioned biscuits on your baking sheets. You should be able to lay two layers of 4 biscuits (8 total) per pan for a total of 16 biscuits.

5) Bake for 25-30 minutes until tops are golden brown. Remove from oven and use your last half stick of butter to paint the top of each one using a pastry brush.

Cook’s Notes: *Jimmy Dean sells their breakfast sausage in 16 oz. packages usually found in the refrigerator section and occasionally in the freezer section. We need a little more than ½ that package. Of the numerous varieties, we prefer the HOT or SAGE variety.

