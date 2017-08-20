Man arrested in connection to Phoenix homicide

Police arrested a man on Sunday who is suspected of shooting another man at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex near 19th and Northern avenues.

Lewis said that when officers arrived on scene, they found a 49-year-old man deceased from a gunshot wound.

On Sunday, police located and arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Markus Miller, police said.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

