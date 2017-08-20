2 arrested in connection to Phoenix homicide

Phoenix police have arrested two suspects in a homicide from Saturday night. According to Sgt. Vince Lewis of Phoenix PD, the two suspects were arrested Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at an apartment complex near 19th and Northern avenues.

Lewis said that when officers arrived on scene, they found a 49-year-old man deceased from a gunshot wound.

The suspects names and charges have not been released.

