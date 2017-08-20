New venue comes to a historic place in Phoenix

The Van Buren is the newest addition to the downtown Phoenix music scene and the grand opening is now just days away. The venue is new, but it comes to a historic part of downtown Phoenix.

Its prime location on Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street used to be home to the Phoenix Motor Company. The owner, Charlie Levy and his partners want to showcase the building's unique past.

"The history of the building here is on full display, you have the exposed beams, exposed brick but of course they had to add some modern elements as well," Levy said.

The new venue is just the right size, larger than its neighbor Crescent Ballroom but smaller than Comerica. The venue holds around 1800 people.

"It definitely fills a niche for Phoenix and downtown, the capacity does. So obviously that's one of the reasons we did it was to fulfill that niche," Levy said.

The first event at The Van Buren will be a benefit concert featuring Cold War Kids on Wednesday, and it's already sold out. But the spot is open to all kinds of events.

"Obviously our mission is to have some sort of event, an art event every night of the week," Levy said.

The Van Buren's calendar is already filling up, with 50 events on the books so far. They will open Wednesday, Aug. 23 and their grand opening party will be Friday, Aug. 25.

.@thevanburenphx debuts in 2 weeks! New venue by two of the best in music biz, @StatesidePres's Charlie Levy + @LiveNationPHX's Terry Burke. pic.twitter.com/Yn6l6oi1S6 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 9, 2017

