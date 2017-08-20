Fire crews battle first alarm house fire in Mesa

Fire crews from Gilbert and Mesa responded to a first alarm house fire Sunday morning. According to Mesa Fire and Medical Department, the fire broke out at a house near 41st Street and Emelita Avenue.

Mesa FD said there are a total of four patients. Crews on scene told 3TV/CBS 5 that one of the patients was an elderly woman who needed help out of the house.

Fire crews were able to get her out and she was transported along with another patient to a local hospital with minor injuries.

