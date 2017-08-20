Crash involving a street sweeper leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
'If I were KKK would I hold you like this?', widespread picture shows peace in Virginia
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
Monster snake captured beneath New Orleans East home
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >
Phoenix police investigating assault of transgender teen
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex.More >
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
Pres. Trump will stop in Yuma Tuesday before his Phoenix visit
President Donald Trump will make a stop in Yuma Tuesday before his visit to Phoenix.More >
Video shows painful leg cramp moving and throbbing
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
Goshen teen who received heart transplant dies
A sad update involving a boy who recently received the gift of a lifetime: a new heart.More >
No one believed he would rape nursing home residents. Now he is going to prison
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >
Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >
Crash involving a street sweeper leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Phoenix
A car crash near 32nd Street and Broadway Avenue in Phoenix left one person dead and one person in critical condition.More >
Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.More >
Monster snake captured beneath New Orleans East home
Police investigating after transgender teen assaulted at apartment pool
Why Native Americans will not be watching the solar eclipse
While the whole country watches The Great American Solar Eclipse, an event The American Astronomical Society predicts will be the most-watched total solar eclipse in history, there's a sub-set of the population who won't be watching. We learn why Native Americans are sensitive to an eclipse and believe it's a time of reflection and a time to be indoors.More >
Deadly crash at 32nd St and Broadway Rd
A car crash near 32nd Street and Broadway Avenue in Phoenix left one person dead and one person in critical condition. Full story: http://bit.ly/2vUc8rXMore >
'Bikers for Trump' plan to help with Trump rally security
"Bikers for Trump Arizona" plan to help keep the peace at PResident Trump's rally on Tuesday in Phoenix.More >
Phoenix PD ask for public's help in search for awkward armed robbery suspect
Phoenix police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery at a Circle K near 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The robbery happened on July 28 at around 5:15 a.m. (August 19, 2017)More >
