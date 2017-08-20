Crash involving a street sweeper leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Phoenix

A car crash near 32nd Street and Broadway Avenue in Phoenix Sunday morning left one person dead and one person in critical condition. Phoenix Fire Department said a third patient refused treatment.

Phoenix police said the crash was a two vehicle crash involving a street sweeper and a passenger vehicle. One of the cars caught fire. Phoenix FD was able to extinguish the fire and pronounced the occupant of that car deceased on scene.

The area will be closed off for a few hours while the crash is under investigation.

