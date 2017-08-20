Shania Twain tour coming to Phoenix next summer

Pop and country star Shania Twin is coming to town... but not until next summer. She'll play Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 30, 2018.

However, tickets go on sale soon, so plan ahead!

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, August 24 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 25 at 10 a.m. For more presale details and ticket information, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Twain is hitting the road in support of her new album, NOW.

This tour marks the artist's first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 3, 2018, in Tacoma, WA and will run through the rest of the summer, culminating in Las Vegas on August 4th at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

One of the most highly-anticipated albums of 2017, NOW, will be released on September 29 via Mercury Nashville and is offered as both a 12-track standard and 16-track deluxe album.



