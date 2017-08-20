Sheriff: Drowning at Roosevelt Lake this weekend

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says one person drowned at Roosevelt Lake this weekend.

On Saturday, August 19, at approximately 6:09 a.m., the Gila County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding an individual who had fallen into the lake near the Cottonwood Cove Area just south of the Marina Boat Ramp.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene as well as the Gila County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

Divers were able to recover the body.

The identity of the person who died has been confirmed but will be released once the family has been notified.

