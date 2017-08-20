Argument leads to fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

An argument led to a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex.

It happened Saturday night near Northern and 19th avenues.

A man in his 30s was found shot at the scene. He did not survive.

The suspect took off and police were trying to locate him.

