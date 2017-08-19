Supporters of Chinese Cultural Center invite President Trump; hope he can save history

On Saturday, a local Asian American community group invited President Donald Trump to visit the Chinese Cultural Center during his trip to Phoenix Tuesday.

The group’s spokesperson emailed the invitation to the president’s press office with in hopes he can convince the property’s new owner to save the piece of Arizona history built 20 years ago.

Right now, the group believes the new owner is thinking about dismantling its cultural features, destroying its garden and turning the property into a standard commercial and office space.

“We believe this is a battle between big corporation, big business versus the culture and the history,” said Frank Zhang, president of the Arizona Asian Alliance.

“If they choose to ignore the culture and the history, the actions will speak for themselves.”

The group protested last weekend. They have plans to gather for a demonstration again Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

So far, they’ve collected 5,000 online petition signatures to save the Chinese Cultural Center.

If President Trump doesn’t make it, they hope to at least get the attention of the Chinese Cultural Center’s new owner who they say is with True North Companies. Zhang said the new owner hasn’t returned any of their repeated calls.

“We need better communication so each side understands what the other side wants so we create a win-win situation for both sides,” said Zhang.

3TV/CBS5 reached out to the property owner too, but the office is closed today.

