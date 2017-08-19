New owners make statement amid concerns about future of Chinese Cultural Center

The new owners of the Chinese Cultural Center are speaking out amid concerns about the center's future.

On Thursday, August 24, the new owners released the following statement:

We are currently in active discussions with key leaders of the Chinese Community and do not want to make any definitive statements about the Center until we are able to reach a mutually-agreeable position. -Melissa Marchwick, Partner, True North

Last week, a local Asian American community group invited President Donald Trump to visit the Chinese Cultural Center during his trip to Phoenix Tuesday.

The group’s spokesperson emailed the invitation to the president’s press office with in hopes he can convince the property’s new owner to save the piece of Arizona history built 20 years ago.

Right now, the group believes the new owner is thinking about dismantling its cultural features, destroying its garden and turning the property into a standard commercial and office space.

“We believe this is a battle between big corporation, big business versus the culture and the history,” said Frank Zhang, president of the Arizona Asian Alliance.

“If they choose to ignore the culture and the history, the actions will speak for themselves.”

So far, the group has collected more than 5,000 online petition signatures to save the Chinese Cultural Center.

Zhang hopes to get the attention of the Chinese Cultural Center’s new owner. Zhang said the new owner hasn’t returned any of their repeated calls.

“We need better communication so each side understands what the other side wants so we create a win-win situation for both sides,” said Zhang.

