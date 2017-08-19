Suspicious package prompts lane closures on Scottsdale Road

A suspicious package prompted authorities to close several lanes on Scottsdale Road in Phoenix.

The package was found at Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard near Loop 101, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police and a bomb squad were checking the package. An area of the road was cordoned off while they worked to verify if the item was safe, police said.

Police said the suspicious package turned out to be cardboard box with a propane tank inside of it. The item was in the bushes near a Chase bank.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.