Tempe police arrest suspect wanted in sex assault/indecent exposure cases

Tempe police have arrested a man wanted for a number of sexual assault/public indecency cases within a two-day span.

Carlos Oliva, 29, is charged with sexual abuse, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

He is accused of exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately in front of several women at locations like a Goodwill, a WalMart and two Target stores.

He also reportedly approached a woman meditating in a park and exposed himself.

Police say they were able to track down Oliva, due in part to Silent Witness tips.

He was arrested on August 18.

According to the police report, Oliva admitted to at several of the exposures. He also "repeatedly stated he

feels bad for what he did and needs help," according to the police report.

The police report states that Oliva has been previously charged with other crimes, including aggravated assault, urinating in public, failure to comply with a court order, and possession of narcotics.

