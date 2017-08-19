3 injured during house fire in Sun City

Three people were injured Saturday afternoon during a house fire in Sun City, firefighters said.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of W. Peoria Avenue, according to the Sun City Fire Department.

An 85-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his hand. A 55-year-old man suffered burns to his hands and head, and a 53-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation. All three victims were transported to hospitals.

Firefighters said the blaze started in the shed area of the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

