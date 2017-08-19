Pres. Trump will stop in Yuma Tuesday before his Phoenix visit

President Donald Trump will make a stop in Yuma Tuesday before his visit to Phoenix.

His visit to Yuma was confirmed in a release sent to media from the White House.

Trump plans to visit Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Tuesday afternoon.

This will be Trump's first visit to Arizona as president.

Earlier this week, President Trump's office confirmed that he will hold a rally in Phoenix on Aug. 22.

The rally will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center at 7 p.m. Tickets to the rally are available here.

[READ MORE: President Trump announces visit to Phoenix]

Trump has recently been visiting states where he has strong support. But recent polls show Trump’s approval is declining here in Arizona.

According to a recent CNN poll, 52 percent of Arizona voters disapprove of his handling of the office while 43 percent say he's doing a good job.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.