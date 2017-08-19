Phoenix apartment fire displaces a dozen people; leaves dog dead

A fire that broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday forced a dozen people from their homes. A dog was also killed in the blaze.

The second-alarm fire started at a complex near Seventh Street and Bell Road.

The fire was upgraded from a first- to a second-alarm when there was a partial roof collapse as well as a partial floor collapse.

One firefighter fell partially through the floor but was able to pull himself out safely. After the collapse, the fire was declared a defensive fire and all firefighters were able to safely exit.

Four units were damaged in the blaze.

One second floor apartment was a complete loss. The adjacent apartment had significant fire damage as well. The two first floor apartments sustained significant water damage but the smoke and fire damage on the first floor was minimal.

Those displaced are being assisted by a Phoenix Crisis Response Team.

