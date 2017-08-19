Phoenix PD ask for public's help in search for awkward armed robbery suspect

Phoenix police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery at a Circle K near 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The robbery happened on July 28 at around 5:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect pulled a handgun on the clerk and demanded money. The suspect ran behind the counter and took cash from the register. He then held a customer at gunpoint and attempted to rob them as well.

The suspect was unable to contain everything in his bag and fled the business in a light-colored four door vehicle that was waiting for him outside.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 35-40 years old with dark hair, weighing between 120 and 140 lbs., and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Awkward armed robber alarms clerk and flees in listed auto. REWARD eligible when you call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO first. pic.twitter.com/ExNfl58fEO — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) August 19, 2017

