Man gets Arizona prison term for selling fake ID documents

A Mexican man living in Arizona illegally has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for selling fraudulent identity documents.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 37-year-old Luis Carlos-Reyes was sentenced after pleading guilty in March to two counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Carlos-Reyes sold numerous fraudulent documents to individuals in the Phoenix area from July 2014 through December 2015.

The documents included Arizona driver's licenses, Social Security cards containing numbers belonging to legitimate Arizona residents and a lawful permanent resident card know as a green card.

When he was arrested in August 2016, authorities say Carlos-Reyes was illegally in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say the weapon was seized and will be forfeited as part of the sentence.

Carlos-Reyes had been living in Mesa.

