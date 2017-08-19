Phoenix soccer team helps young refugees

The Maricopa Melunge Football Club is a soccer team that helps young refugees dream big on and off the field.

The club offers tutoring and mentoring to young refugees who come from central and east Africa.

Soccer is one of the most international sports, and these young refugees are able to connect and feel more at home through the game.

"It's exposing these boys and young men to what soccer is in this country and what it can do for you and where it can take you," said Tim Marchisotto of Maricopa Melunge FC.

Most of their families struggle financially and culturally and because of that, some of these young men would never go to school or college. This program helps these young men overcome.

"This program, what it's all about is to educate young refugees and promote them to go to school," said Billy Gipanga of Maricopa Melunge FC.

The club also helps them stay away from drugs and alcohol and the influence of gangs and shows them the importance of education.

