Peoria woman facing life in prison in fentanyl overdose case

Authorities say a Peoria woman could be facing a life prison sentence in connection with fentanyl trafficking and a fatal overdose case.

Federal prosecutors say a Phoenix grand jury returned an indictment charging 45-year-old Fanny Madrigal-Lopez.

They say one of the charges she's facing is one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Under federal law, that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Madrigal-Lopez allegedly distributed fentanyl last November to a man who later died from ingesting it.

She allegedly used her residence for the purpose of distributing fentanyl and oxycodone from last summer through Nov. 16.

Madrigal-Lopez is detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 24.

It was unclear Friday if she has a lawyer.

