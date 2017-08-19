Flagstaff police: Cottonwood couple dies after car accident

Authorities say a Cottonwood couple is dead after a car accident in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff police say Charles Alderson and Leah Alderson both died at a hospital following the single-vehicle crash about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Both were 61 years old.

Police say the cause of the accident is currently under investigation, but it may be related to a medical episode.

They say Charles Alderson was driving the car when it left the roadway and struck a drainage culvert.

Flagstaff Police Department's accident reconstruction team was called to out to investigate the crash.

