Monsoon moisture returns to Arizona this weekend, with storm chances returning to the Valley Sunday

A weak area of low pressure off the southern California coast combined with high pressure across Texas/New Mexico is producing a southerly flow from the Gulf. This is gradually moistening the atmosphere and creating fuel for thunderstorm development.

For Saturday, afternoon storms will be confined to extreme eastern and southeastern Arizona. On Sunday, isolated to scattered storms will develop across the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains and southern Arizona.

Phoenix has a 20 percent chance of storms Sunday, with a chance that outflows south of the Valley may drift northward and kick up dust.

Storm chances and increase in clouds continue for Monday and Tuesday in Arizona as that area of low pressure strengthens and slowly drifts toward Arizona.

It may rotate a few disturbances into that state that would enhance thunderstorm development, but forecast models don't give a clear picture as to when or where that would trigger more activity. For now, we'll keep Valley storm chances at 10 to 20 percent during this time.

Drier air moves in for the second half of next week, dropping storm chances and rising temperatures.

In Phoenix, with higher humidity than previous days, look for a high of 104 Saturday, a low of 82 Sunday morning, a high of 103 Sunday afternoon and down to 102 Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. By next Friday, highs will be up to 105 under sunny skies.

