High school football scores

PREP FOOTBALL

American Leadership Academy 34, Ben Franklin 6

Bagdad 64, Elfrida Valley 14

Basha 27, Avondale Westview 20

Campo Verde 48, Agua Fria 12

Casteel High School 71, Globe 0

Chandler 42, Mesa Red Mountain 14

Chandler Hamilton 42, Boulder Creek 28

Chandler Seton 28, Apache Junction 13

Eagar Round Valley 41, Show Low 12

Gilbert Highland 29, Corona Del Sol 13

Gilbert Mesquite 32, Mesa 6

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 17, Tempe 8

Kingman 26, Joy Christian High School 6

Mayer 56, Tuba City Greyhills 0

Mesa Skyline 52, Mesa Westwood 14

Odyssey Institute 53, Arizona College Preparatory 0

Peoria Centennial 49, Desert Edge 0

Perry 49, Phoenix Desert Vista 17

Phoenix Christian 47, Whiteriver Alchesay 0

Phoenix Goldwater 52, Phoenix North Canyon 19

Phoenix Horizon 43, Yuma Cibola 7

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 46, Glendale O'Connor 6

Phoenix South Mountain 34, Phoenix Maryvale 7

Phoenix St. Mary's 47, Tucson Salpointe 6

Pima 44, Miami 12

Queen Creek 27, Laveen Chavez 21

Safford 42, Payson 0

San Tan Foothills 42, San Manuel 12

Scottsdale Christian 68, Glendale Prep 0

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 28, Scottsdale Chaparral 27

Scottsdale Notre Dame 40, Shadow Ridge 10

Scottsdale Saguaro 41, Tucson Catalina Foothills 13

Snowflake 49, Tuba City 6

Thatcher 52, Willcox 6

Tucson Catalina Magnet 31, Rio Rico 0

Tucson Ironwood Ridge 42, Marana 35

Tucson Palo Verde 31, Tanque Verde 27

Tucson Pueblo 58, Tucson Rincon 0

Williams Field 68, Phoenix Arcadia 0

Winkelman Hayden 38, Duncan 8

Youngker High School 19, El Mirage Dysart 14

Yuma Kofa 35, Phoenix Browne 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tucson Santa Rita vs. Florence, ccd.

