Burton Barr Library's closing shaking up Phoenix's homeless population

It's not just book lovers displaced by the library's closing. Many of the city's homeless used the building to cool off and access resources during the daytime. Now they're looking for somewhere else to go.

The helping hands of homeless advocates have been working overtime ever since the Burton Barr library closed after a broken pipe caused $1 million in damage, leaving the city's 1,500 homeless individuals with one less place to go.

"At least in the library, they could cool down for a couple hours, take a deep breath and enjoy the air conditioning. Well now they're just out here all day," said homeless advocate Michelle Patterson.

Shawn Fontan, who's currently homeless, wanted to visit the library, but instead was greeted by a chain link fence that will stay up until June of next year.

"It means that I have to find something else to do during the day," said Fontan.

Friday, that meant finding a spot in the shade at Phoenix Civic Space Park in the heart of downtown, to the surprise of some returning ASU students

"When I came down for orientation, me and my mom walked around a lot and I did not notice as many homeless people here as there are now," said ASU Freshman Melissa Krzak. "Which is kind of uncomforting."

Phoenix fire says they have recently seen an increase in calls to that park. Over the weekend, several people overdosed on spice here. But they're not saying it's related to the library's closing.

"Since the library is closed you probably will see more homeless people migrating towards the city," said Patterson.

"I would say just be calm and cautious. You don't really know what's going to happen. I don't want to advise anybody to be too friendly but a simple smile could make a world of difference for these people."

The City of Phoenix and the Salvation Amy are both looking at how they can try and reach all those people now that the library's closed till next year.

