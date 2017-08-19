Man charged in crash that killed Phoenix doctor gets prison

A Mexican man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Phoenix doctor in 2015 has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Ruben Santiago-Lopez was sentenced Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Police say Dr. Robert Arceci died at the scene in June 2015 after a landscaping truck turned in front of him while he was riding his motorcycle in Scottsdale.

The 65-year-old Arceci was hematology/oncology division chief at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

[READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in Scottsdale was Phoenix Children's Hospital doctor]

Police say the truck that hit Arceci pulled over, but the driver identified as Santiago-Lopez ran away.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Santiago-Lopez fled to Mexico, where he remained for a year and a half.

Santiago-Lopez returned to the U.S. in November 2016 and turned himself in.

[READ MORE: Scottsdale police make arrest in 2015 hit-and-run that killed Dr. Robert Arceci]

He eventually pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.