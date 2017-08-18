Anti-Trump graffiti pops up around Phoenix ahead of presidential visit

Anti-Trump graffiti appeared in a few locations around Phoenix Friday, including 13th Avenue and Camelback.

Some Anti-Trump graffiti is popping up around Phoenix ahead of the president's visit this Tuesday.

A spray-painted tag on a wall near 13th Avenue and Camelback reads, "Trump = Satan." Graffiti on a business near 15th Avenue and Roosevelt reads, "[Expletive] Trump" and "kill the rich." Someone also tagged a light pole nearby with messages encouraging violence against Democrats, Republicans, and the rich.

[RELATED: President Trump announces visit to Phoenix]

[SLIDESHOW: Donald Trump in Arizona]

Neighbors said they noticed the graffiti Friday.

Phoenix residents can report graffiti by calling 602-534-4444, extension 1, or emailing blight@phoenix.gov. Residents should include the exact address.

The city offers free training, paint and supplies to individuals who organize graffiti cleanups. More information about graffiti cleanup is available here.

[RELATED: Biker group offering protection for President Trump's visit]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.