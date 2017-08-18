Stanton to Trump: Stay out of my city

Stanton to Trump: Stay out of my cityPosted: Updated:
Get a call about a free cruise? You could get up to $900
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
4 dead, 1 injured after 2-car crash south of Flagstaff
Authorities say four people have been killed and another person injured after two cars collided south of Flagstaff.More >
Judge Judy releases dog in court to find true owner
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.More >
Man charged in crash that killed Phoenix doctor gets prison
A Mexican man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Phoenix doctor in 2015 has been sentenced to four years in prison.More >
Downtown businesses consider closing during Trump visit
Some downtown Phoenix restaurants and bars are considering closing their doors Tuesday when President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.More >
Burton Barr Library's closing shaking up Phoenix's homeless population
It's not just book lovers displaced by the library's closing. Many of the city's homeless used the building to cool off and access resources during the daytime. Now they're looking for somewhere else to go.More >
Biker group offering protection for President Trump's visit
Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley next week, a group of bikers are once again offering up protection to his supporters planning to attend the event.More >
Anti-Trump graffiti pops up around Phoenix ahead of presidential visit
Some Anti-Trump graffiti is popping up around Phoenix ahead of the president's visit this Tuesday.More >
Phoenix PD: Man sexually assaults woman in closet in front of toddler
Phoenix police arrested a man after he broke into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her in a closet in front of her 2-year-old son.More >
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.
Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
Phoenix soccer team helps refugees
A Phoenix soccer team helps refugees dream big. Full story: http://bit.ly/2x1AtfCMore >
Field Trip Monday: Solar Eclipse Edition
"Good Morning, Arizona!" is "geeking out" over the solar eclipse with a "Field Trip Monday" powered by Sanderson Ford. We'll have live coverage from Flagstaff to Tucson and across the Valley as the event unfolds. Be sure to stay with 3TV for special coverage from 10 a.m. to noon. as the eclipse makes its way across Arizona. It's the "Good Morning, Arizona!" solar eclipse event live from 4:30 a.m. to noon only on 3TV.More >
3 On Your Side: Using power tools to massage sore muscles
3 On Your Side looks into the latest consumer trend: using power tools for a massage instead of going to a pricey spa. (8/18/17)More >
New venue comes to a historic place in Phoenix
A new venue is opening in a historic place in Phoenix. (August 18, 2017)More >
Why Native Americans will not be watching the solar eclipse
While the whole country watches The Great American Solar Eclipse, an event The American Astronomical Society predicts will be the most-watched total solar eclipse in history, there's a sub-set of the population who won't be watching. We learn why Native Americans are sensitive to an eclipse and believe it's a time of reflection and a time to be indoors.More >
'Bikers for Trump' plan to help with Trump rally security
"Bikers for Trump Arizona" plan to help keep the peace at PResident Trump's rally on Tuesday in Phoenix.More >
Dirty Dining Aug. 18: Roaches and Mold Growth. Yuck!
Roaches crawling around the kitchen. Mold growth on vegetables. Before you go out to eat this weekend you need to know who keeps a clean kitchen and who doesn't. Here's this weeks all new dirty dining report.More >
Neighborhood hit by graffiti about President Trump
Burton Barr Library's closing shaking up Phoenix's homeless population
It's not just book lovers displaced by the library's closing. Many of the city's homeless used the building to cool off and access resources during the daytime. Now they're looking for somewhere else to go. (August 18, 2017)More >
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
A Sun Lakes man is upset about a speeding ticket given to him from his HOA so he went to 3 On Your Side to see if they have that kind of power. (Thursday, August 17, 2017)More >