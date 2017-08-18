Stanton to Trump: Stay out of my city

Mayor Greg Stanton is making one thing very clear: He does not want President Donald Trump to come to Phoenix. 

The mayor has already asked the president to delay his trip next week, saying it comes too close to the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

And on Friday, with rumors that Trump might pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Stanton says he worries about tensions rising on the streets. 

"(Arpaio) is not worthy of a pardon on a substantive level, but then to come in Phoenix, and if he does it at a campaign rally, to politicize the pardon process, that would be even more wrong and obviously I'm very concerned about the reaction in our community," Stanton said Friday. 

Arpaio was recently convicted criminal contempt after ignoring a court ruling to halt his immigration sweeps. 

Critics celebrated the court ruling, feeling justice has finally been served. 

Should Trump pardon Arpaio at the Phoenix rally next week, there is a concerned his critics may feel cheated and frustrations will boil over outside the Phoenix Convention Center. 

The president has said he is thinking about pardoning Arpaio, an early and stanch supporter  or Trump during the campaign last year. 

Arpaio, who is appealing the conviction, has said he is not seeking a pardon but told NPR on Friday that he would be "honored" to receive one. 

