ADOT starts work on wrong way vehicle detection system along I-17

ADOT starts work on wrong way vehicle detection system along I-17Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Get a call about a free cruise? You could get up to $900
Get a call about a free cruise? You could get up to $900
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
4 dead, 1 injured after 2-car crash south of Flagstaff
4 dead, 1 injured after 2-car crash south of Flagstaff
Authorities say four people have been killed and another person injured after two cars collided south of Flagstaff.More >
Authorities say four people have been killed and another person injured after two cars collided south of Flagstaff.More >
Judge Judy releases dog in court to find true owner
Judge Judy releases dog in court to find true owner
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.More >
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.More >
Man charged in crash that killed Phoenix doctor gets prison
Man charged in crash that killed Phoenix doctor gets prison
A Mexican man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Phoenix doctor in 2015 has been sentenced to four years in prison.More >
A Mexican man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Phoenix doctor in 2015 has been sentenced to four years in prison.More >
Downtown businesses consider closing during Trump visit
Downtown businesses consider closing during Trump visit
Some downtown Phoenix restaurants and bars are considering closing their doors Tuesday when President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.More >
Some downtown Phoenix restaurants and bars are considering closing their doors Tuesday when President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.More >
Burton Barr Library's closing shaking up Phoenix's homeless population
Burton Barr Library's closing shaking up Phoenix's homeless population
It's not just book lovers displaced by the library's closing. Many of the city's homeless used the building to cool off and access resources during the daytime. Now they're looking for somewhere else to go.More >
It's not just book lovers displaced by the library's closing. Many of the city's homeless used the building to cool off and access resources during the daytime. Now they're looking for somewhere else to go.More >
Biker group offering protection for President Trump's visit
Biker group offering protection for President Trump's visit
Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley next week, a group of bikers are once again offering up protection to his supporters planning to attend the event.More >
Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley next week, a group of bikers are once again offering up protection to his supporters planning to attend the event.More >
Anti-Trump graffiti pops up around Phoenix ahead of presidential visit
Anti-Trump graffiti pops up around Phoenix ahead of presidential visit
Some Anti-Trump graffiti is popping up around Phoenix ahead of the president's visit this Tuesday.More >
Some Anti-Trump graffiti is popping up around Phoenix ahead of the president's visit this Tuesday.More >
Phoenix PD: Man sexually assaults woman in closet in front of toddler
Phoenix PD: Man sexually assaults woman in closet in front of toddler
Phoenix police arrested a man after he broke into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her in a closet in front of her 2-year-old son.More >
Phoenix police arrested a man after he broke into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her in a closet in front of her 2-year-old son.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Click to learn more about Jason.
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Phoenix soccer team helps refugees
Phoenix soccer team helps refugees
A Phoenix soccer team helps refugees dream big. Full story: http://bit.ly/2x1AtfCMore >
A Phoenix soccer team helps refugees dream big. Full story: http://bit.ly/2x1AtfCMore >
Field Trip Monday: Solar Eclipse Edition
Field Trip Monday: Solar Eclipse Edition
"Good Morning, Arizona!" is "geeking out" over the solar eclipse with a "Field Trip Monday" powered by Sanderson Ford. We'll have live coverage from Flagstaff to Tucson and across the Valley as the event unfolds. Be sure to stay with 3TV for special coverage from 10 a.m. to noon. as the eclipse makes its way across Arizona. It's the "Good Morning, Arizona!" solar eclipse event live from 4:30 a.m. to noon only on 3TV.More >
"Good Morning, Arizona!" is "geeking out" over the solar eclipse with a "Field Trip Monday" powered by Sanderson Ford. We'll have live coverage from Flagstaff to Tucson and across the Valley as the event unfolds. Be sure to stay with 3TV for special coverage from 10 a.m. to noon. as the eclipse makes its way across Arizona. It's the "Good Morning, Arizona!" solar eclipse event live from 4:30 a.m. to noon only on 3TV.More >
3 On Your Side: Using power tools to massage sore muscles
3 On Your Side: Using power tools to massage sore muscles
3 On Your Side looks into the latest consumer trend: using power tools for a massage instead of going to a pricey spa. (8/18/17)More >
3 On Your Side looks into the latest consumer trend: using power tools for a massage instead of going to a pricey spa. (8/18/17)More >
New venue comes to a historic place in Phoenix
New venue comes to a historic place in Phoenix
A new venue is opening in a historic place in Phoenix. (August 18, 2017)More >
A new venue is opening in a historic place in Phoenix. (August 18, 2017)More >
Where are these wrong-way driving incidents happening?More>>
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
MAP: Wrong-way driving incidents that results in a crash or arrest in 2017
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >
This map plots the location of wrong-way driving incidents that result in a wreck and/or an arrest. The points on the map are where each incident ended.More >