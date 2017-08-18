ADOT starts work on wrong way vehicle detection system along I-17

Wrong way drivers causing deadly crashes. It's a serious problem around the Valley and across the state.

Michael Moretti of Phoenix knows the split-second fear and pure panic of crashing head-on into a wrong way driver.

It happened to Moretti last summer.

"It makes me angry, mostly, I guess because I just feel like people aren't being responsible," said Moretti.

Amazingly, the Phoenix man survived, but there are many other Valley drivers not as fortunate, with the number of wrong way crashes on the rise.

In an effort to better protect motorists from wrong-way drivers, Arizona's Department of Transportation is installing the nation's first wrong way vehicle detection system along a 15-mile stretch of I-17.

ADOT's Doug Nintzel said the system will use thermal cameras.

"Those cameras are going to be able to detect a vehicle that turns, and starts to go the wrong way down an off-ramp," said Nintzel. "That will signal a wrong way sign, but also, it will alert ADOT and DPS right away that a wrong way vehicle is out there so we can respond that much quicker."

Nintzel said the new system won't prevent wrong way driving, but if it can get wrong way drivers off the road faster while warning others, and that should help.

Moretti is happy to see something is being done to address the wrong way driver problem, but he's not convinced it will work.

"In my accident, it happened in a split-second," said Moretti. "He was driving for 1 minute. I don't think that's enough time for anyone to react .I think it's a good idea, a step in the right direction. I'm just skeptical on how it's going to work."

Off-ramps along Indian School Road along I-17 will be shut down from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday to install the new wrong way vehicle detection system. Other off-ramps will be closed for brief periods of time from now until November, Nintzel said.

The system is expected to be fully operational by early 2018.

