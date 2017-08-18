Downtown businesses consider closing during Trump visit

Some bars and restuarnts in Phoenix will be closed Tuesday. (Source: Facebook)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Some downtown Phoenix restaurants and bars are considering closing their doors Tuesday when President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Valley Bar posted a notice on its Facebook page saying the venue will be closed Tuesday. The post included a quote reading ‘Peace cannot be kept by force… it can only be achieved by understanding’.

The owner of Valley Bar refused to elaborate. Many downtown business owners chose not to give details about their plans for the presidential visit, fearing something they say may be taken as a political statement.

“We're telling people to do what you do,” says R.J. Price with Downtown Phoenix, Inc. “Obviously it’s a different situation and the situation is in constant motion, but we're definitely not telling people to not be open.”

The community development group is known for its downtown ambassadors in orange guiding visitors to parking and providing recommendations for shops and restaurants. Price says the group has received a couple inquiries from businesses asking about the best way to handle the presidential visit.

“There's a lot of misinformation,” says Price. “We want to be agents of good information.”

Quite a few businesses were already aware of the Valley Bar post, and explained over the phone that they were not sure if their establishments would be open or not next Tuesday. They said they wanted more information on road closures, crowds, and security options before they made a decision.

One bar told us it will have security staff during the daytime, which is out of the ordinary. Staff for Cityscape which includes a variety of businesses told us management met Friday morning to discuss details for Tuesday operations.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

