Daughter: John McCain finished first round radiation & chemo

Sen John McCain's daughter has positive words about her father's fight against cancer.

Meghan McCain tweeted Friday afternoon: "My father completed first round radiation/chemo. His resilience & strength is incredible. Fight goes on, here's to small wins. #[expletive]cancer."

McCain's staff announced his brain cancer diagnosis in July.

[RELATED: Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer]

In a statement, it was revealed that McCain had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

[READ MORE: Sen. McCain to return to Arizona to start cancer treatment]

"On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," his office said in a statement.

Meantime, McCain has been spending time with his family.

He posted some family photos on social media this past weekend. One of the pictures showed McCain attending Arizona Diamondbacks game with his wife, Cindy.

Then on Saturday, he reposted a picture while out hiking with two of his kids out in Oak Creek.

He posted another photo with his wife in Oak Creek.

McCain has said he plans to go back to Washington at the end of the August recess.

[RELATED: Sen. McCain takes break from treatment to spend time with family]

[RELATED: John McCain is back to being John McCain]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.