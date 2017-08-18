Dirty Dining Aug. 18: Roaches and Mold Growth. Yuck!

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Gold Chef

1055 S. Arizona Ave

Chandler

4 violations

Among the Violations:

"Large amount of organic matter on walls"

"Ant and roach spray cans throughout restaurant"



Steak and Stone

2613 N. Thunderbird Circle

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Cook with a long unrestrained beard"

"Food residue left on a slicer"



Dennys

3205 E Bell Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"No paper towels at a hand wash sink"

"Cook using same knife to open frozen fish then vegetables"



Julia’s Mesquite Mexican Grill

1925 E. Brown Road

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

"An Employee mopping floors then handling food"

"Salsa kept past discard date"



Max Saigon

1018 N. Arizona Ave

Chandler

6 violations

Among the violations:

"Live roaches crawling around the kitchen"

"Mold growth on a tomato."

"Window cleaner stored above dried food"

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Top Shelf

3301 W. Greenway Blvd.

Phoenix

85023



Jupes

2655 W. Guadalupe road

Mesa

85202



Haji Baba Food

1513 E. Apache Blvd.

Tempe

85281



Golden Greek Restaurant

7126 N. 35th Ave

Phoenix

85051



Tonto Bar and Grill

5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd

Cave Creek

85331



Muscle Club Café

13035 W. Rancho Sante Fe Blvd

Avondale

85323



Curry Bowl Indian Cuisine

955 W. Chandler Heights Rd

Chandler



