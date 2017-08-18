Dirty Dining Aug. 18: Roaches and Mold Growth. Yuch!

Posted: Updated:
We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5) We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Gold Chef
1055 S. Arizona Ave
Chandler
4 violations

Among the Violations:
"Large amount of organic matter on walls"
"Ant and roach spray cans throughout restaurant"


Steak and Stone
2613 N. Thunderbird Circle
Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations:
"Cook with a long unrestrained beard"
"Food residue left on a slicer"


Dennys
3205 E Bell Road
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:
"No paper towels at a hand wash sink"
"Cook using same knife to open frozen fish then vegetables"


Julia’s Mesquite Mexican Grill
1925 E. Brown Road
Mesa
5 violations

Among the violations:
"An Employee mopping floors then handling food"
"Salsa kept past discard date"


Max Saigon
1018 N. Arizona Ave
Chandler
6 violations

Among the violations:
"Live roaches crawling around the kitchen"
"Mold growth on a tomato."
"Window cleaner stored above dried food"

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Top Shelf
3301 W. Greenway Blvd.
Phoenix
85023


Jupes
2655 W. Guadalupe road
Mesa
85202


Haji Baba Food
1513 E. Apache Blvd.
Tempe
85281


Golden Greek Restaurant
7126 N. 35th Ave
Phoenix
85051


Tonto Bar and Grill
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd
Cave Creek
85331


Muscle Club Café
13035 W. Rancho Sante Fe Blvd
Avondale
85323


Curry Bowl Indian Cuisine
955 W. Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler
 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Field Trip Monday: Solar Eclipse Edition

    Field Trip Monday: Solar Eclipse Edition

    "Good Morning, Arizona!" is "geeking out" over the solar eclipse with a "Field Trip Monday" powered by Sanderson Ford. We'll have live coverage from Flagstaff to Tucson and across the Valley as the event unfolds. Be sure to stay with 3TV for special coverage from 10 a.m. to noon. as the eclipse makes its way across Arizona. It's the "Good Morning, Arizona!" solar eclipse event live from 4:30 a.m. to noon only on 3TV.

    More >

    "Good Morning, Arizona!" is "geeking out" over the solar eclipse with a "Field Trip Monday" powered by Sanderson Ford. We'll have live coverage from Flagstaff to Tucson and across the Valley as the event unfolds. Be sure to stay with 3TV for special coverage from 10 a.m. to noon. as the eclipse makes its way across Arizona. It's the "Good Morning, Arizona!" solar eclipse event live from 4:30 a.m. to noon only on 3TV.

    More >

  • Local retailers want level playing field

    Local retailers want level playing field

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:16:19 GMT
    Brick-and-mortar businesses want a level playing field when competing against online businesses. (Source: CBS 5)Brick-and-mortar businesses want a level playing field when competing against online businesses. (Source: CBS 5)

    Local retailers say their online competitors have a competitive advantage because there is no city or state sales tax for many online purchases. "Online retailers need to be paying the same sales tax that brick and mortar does because schools matter," said Cindy Dach.

    More >

    Local retailers say their online competitors have a competitive advantage because there is no city or state sales tax for many online purchases. "Online retailers need to be paying the same sales tax that brick and mortar does because schools matter," said Cindy Dach.

    More >

  • 20 Cities in 20 Days: Windy City Dogs a fast hit in El Mirage

    20 Cities in 20 Days: Windy City Dogs a fast hit in El Mirage

    Friday, August 18 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-08-18 21:00:13 GMT
    Windy City Dogs in El Mirage, a Chicago-style hot dog eatery, has become a hit and fast! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Windy City Dogs in El Mirage, a Chicago-style hot dog eatery, has become a hit and fast! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Windy City Dogs in El Mirage, a Chicago-style hot dog eatery, has become a hit and fast! 

    More >

    Windy City Dogs in El Mirage, a Chicago-style hot dog eatery, has become a hit and fast! 

    More >
    •   

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-08-17 19:00:11 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >