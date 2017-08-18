Volunteers clean up tarred and feathered Confederate memorial near Apache Junction

A group of volunteers cleaned up the tarred and feathered Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway monument near U.S. 60 at Peralta Road on Thursday evening.

The monument was found vandalized Thursday morning, making it the second Arizona confederate monument vandalized Wednesday night.

These acts come after many other confederate monuments have been vandalized or taken down across the country.

State Representative Kelly Townsend posted a video to her Facebook page of the clean up.

"This was erected in 1943 which was 80 years after the Civil War. It was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy...the women who put this up quite likely had either fathers or grandfathers, uncles that died in the Civil War...if we remove history, then we forget and we repeat it...this was vandalism," Townsend said in the video.

Townsend made headlines earlier this year when she suggested in a Facebook post that an anti-Trump billboard "looks like a great place to practice your paintball skills."

The billboard was vandalized by paintballs and her Facebook post was deleted but it is not clear whether she deleted the post before or after the vandalism occurred.

The representative also posted to Facebook that she should not be to blame for the vandalism and those who did it should be held accountable.

The six Confederate memorials sit on state land throughout our state include:

Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery (Phoenix)

Wesley Bolin Memorial Park (Phoenix)

Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery (Sierra Vista)

Picacho Peak State Park (Picacho)

Dragoon Spring

U.S. 60 at Peralta Road (Apache Junction)

