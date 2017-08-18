Consumers using power tools to relax

Consumers using power tools to relaxPosted: Updated:
Get a call about a free cruise? You could get up to $900
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >
FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for solar eclipse in AZ
Check out this handy infographic to see peak times for the solar eclipse throughout Arizona.More >
4 dead, 1 injured after 2-car crash south of Flagstaff
Authorities say four people have been killed and another person injured after two cars collided south of Flagstaff.More >
Judge Judy releases dog in court to find true owner
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.More >
Man charged in crash that killed Phoenix doctor gets prison
A Mexican man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Phoenix doctor in 2015 has been sentenced to four years in prison.More >
Downtown businesses consider closing during Trump visit
Some downtown Phoenix restaurants and bars are considering closing their doors Tuesday when President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.More >
Burton Barr Library's closing shaking up Phoenix's homeless population
It's not just book lovers displaced by the library's closing. Many of the city's homeless used the building to cool off and access resources during the daytime. Now they're looking for somewhere else to go.More >
Biker group offering protection for President Trump's visit
Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley next week, a group of bikers are once again offering up protection to his supporters planning to attend the event.More >
Anti-Trump graffiti pops up around Phoenix ahead of presidential visit
Some Anti-Trump graffiti is popping up around Phoenix ahead of the president's visit this Tuesday.More >
Phoenix PD: Man sexually assaults woman in closet in front of toddler
Phoenix police arrested a man after he broke into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her in a closet in front of her 2-year-old son.More >
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side: Using power tools to massage sore muscles
3 On Your Side looks into the latest consumer trend: using power tools for a massage instead of going to a pricey spa. (8/18/17)More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers using power tools to relax
Do you have a muscle cramp that’s putting a cramp in your day? Wouldn’t a massage feel great right about now? Some people are skipping traditional masseuses or massage equipment, saying all you need to ease your pain is right in your garage.More >
3 On Your Side
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here,” Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.More >
3 On Your Side
Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!
Information about a robocall settlement has been trending on social media and a lot of consumers are wondering it's legitimate. It is true! Open the story to find out what you have to do to get your money.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: 'Typo Squatting' can take you to wrong website
Larry Lumsden uses his computer a lot and in some cases, he has to print something. "The only time I print is when I make a reservation or a tee time or bank statements once a month," Lumsden told 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Viewing the solar eclipse: The blind truth
If you don't buy solar eclipse glasses that are approved, you could have a big problem.More >
3 On Your Side
Glendale couple says gym charged them for personal training they never signed up for
A Valley man joined a gym to get in shape. Instead, he says it's his wallet that got a workout.More >
3 On Your Side
Making money using your phone
How would you like to make extra money each month just for using your smart phone and electronic devices? Companies want to pay you for allowing them to watch your browsing habits.More >
3 On Your Side
Frustrated homeowner turns to 3 On Your Side for $1,600 refund
A homeowner in Apache Junction was looking for someone to redesign her backyard but in the process, she said she lost $1,600 to the man she hired. So she called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
'Sweating' the job interview
When you head into a stressful job interview, you know what they say: never let ‘em see you sweat. But what if your prospective employer made you sweat --on purpose -- as part of the interview itself?More >
Phoenix soccer team helps refugees
A Phoenix soccer team helps refugees dream big. Full story: http://bit.ly/2x1AtfCMore >
Field Trip Monday: Solar Eclipse Edition
"Good Morning, Arizona!" is "geeking out" over the solar eclipse with a "Field Trip Monday" powered by Sanderson Ford. We'll have live coverage from Flagstaff to Tucson and across the Valley as the event unfolds. Be sure to stay with 3TV for special coverage from 10 a.m. to noon. as the eclipse makes its way across Arizona. It's the "Good Morning, Arizona!" solar eclipse event live from 4:30 a.m. to noon only on 3TV.More >
3 On Your Side: Using power tools to massage sore muscles
3 On Your Side looks into the latest consumer trend: using power tools for a massage instead of going to a pricey spa. (8/18/17)More >
New venue comes to a historic place in Phoenix
A new venue is opening in a historic place in Phoenix. (August 18, 2017)More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Why Native Americans will not be watching the solar eclipse
While the whole country watches The Great American Solar Eclipse, an event The American Astronomical Society predicts will be the most-watched total solar eclipse in history, there's a sub-set of the population who won't be watching. We learn why Native Americans are sensitive to an eclipse and believe it's a time of reflection and a time to be indoors.More >
'Bikers for Trump' plan to help with Trump rally security
"Bikers for Trump Arizona" plan to help keep the peace at PResident Trump's rally on Tuesday in Phoenix.More >
Dirty Dining Aug. 18: Roaches and Mold Growth. Yuck!
Roaches crawling around the kitchen. Mold growth on vegetables. Before you go out to eat this weekend you need to know who keeps a clean kitchen and who doesn't. Here's this weeks all new dirty dining report.More >
Neighborhood hit by graffiti about President Trump
Burton Barr Library's closing shaking up Phoenix's homeless population
It's not just book lovers displaced by the library's closing. Many of the city's homeless used the building to cool off and access resources during the daytime. Now they're looking for somewhere else to go. (August 18, 2017)More >
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
A Sun Lakes man is upset about a speeding ticket given to him from his HOA so he went to 3 On Your Side to see if they have that kind of power. (Thursday, August 17, 2017)More >