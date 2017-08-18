Coach Richard Taylor and Centennial ready to roll in 2017!

Centennial Coach Richard Taylor has roamed the high school football football sidelines a long time. He started coaching in 1972 and has been with the Coyotes since 1991, when the school first opened. He feels blessed his health is in order to continue to coach and he loves being around the young players. He's also blessed Senior Running Back Zidane Thomas is returning.

Thomas was granted a hardship by the Arizona Interscholastic Association after briefly transferring to a school in Florida and returning to Centennial. Coach Taylor told me Thomas is the most aggressive running back the school has ever had. Thomas is headed to Boise State. He is coming off a two thousand yard season and could be in for big things for himself and the team. He told me he expects the team to end up in the Championship Game.

Thomas might be right, he'll run behind a mammoth offensive line that returns four of five starters. Quarterback Ruban A. Beltran lll also returns and the Coyotes have ample skill players. Defensively, Centennial is led by Washington bound Corner Dominique Hampton. A tall, long athlete who made his mark in last year's playoffs, shutting down several thousand yard receivers. Thompson feels the defense will be fast and ready to finish to what they couldn't last year, that was winning a state title.

Win or lose, Taylor enjoys the journey of the season, seeing his young players grow and mature. Taylor runs a tight program, that yearly has it sights set on winning a championship. Having Thomas, Hampton, plenty of skill and the pride the team carries, this year is no different.

