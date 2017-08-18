FAST FACTS: Peak viewing times for Solar Eclipse in AZ

For most of Arizona, it will take about two and a half hours from the beginning of the Solar Eclipse on Monday, August 21 to the end.

The peak time in Phoenix is 10:33 a.m. It's slightly different for other parts of the state.

Check out this handy infographic to see peak times in your area.

