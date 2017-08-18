Phoenix PD: Man sexually assaults woman in closet in front of toddler

Phoenix police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her in a closet in front of her 2-year-old son. Bisimo Emedi, 23, was arrested on counts of sexual assault and kidnapping.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, on Aug. 13 the victim was on the phone with her friend when she heard a noise and witnessed someone trying to break into her apartment.

The victim told her friend what was going on, grabbed her 2-year-old son and the two hid in her bedroom closet. Police reports say the victim's friend then called 911.

When officers arrived on scene, they heard a child, an older male and someone crying, according to court documents. Police made their way inside and found the victim lying on the floor naked and crying and found Emedi holding the 2-year-old boy inside the closet.

Police say Emedi had a shirt on but was not wearing clothing on his lower body. Emedi was then separated from the boy, placed in handcuffs and taken outside.

When Emedi got outside, he ran but was soon found hiding under a vehicle in a parking lot. The victim told police that Emedi had forced his way into her home and found her and her son hiding in her closet.

The victim said Emedi threatened her and then sexually assaulted her. Emedi later told police that the victim was his girlfriend and the boy was his son, but was unable to confirm any details about the woman such as her name or birthday.

Emedi is being held without bond on two counts of sexual assault and kidnapping and one count of burglary and escape from police.

