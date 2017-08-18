Water-damaged Phoenix library to stay closed until June

Water-damaged Phoenix library to stay closed until JunePosted: Updated:
Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
Sun Lakes is in the East Valley and is known for having active adult communities for retirees like Bernie Van Emden. "You name it, they got it here," Van Emden said of all of the amenities in his development.
Biker group offering protection for President Trump's visit
Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley next week, a group of bikers are once again offering up protection to his supporters planning to attend the event.
Deputies asking for public's help in fatal Litchfield Park hit-and-run
A hit-and-run left one man dead early Friday morning in Litchfield Park, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
High-profile white nationalist calls Maricopa home
A high profile white nationalist lives just south of Phoenix in a rural area in Maricopa. Harry Hughes is the Southwest regional leader of the National Socialist Movement.
Remains of Natalee Holloway may have been discovered
It has been 12 long years, but the case of Natalee Holloway, the woman who went missing in 2005, might be one step closer to closing.
Northbound I-17 partially reopened after fatal crash near Munds Park
A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 17 about 20 miles south of Flagstaff for a couple hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Did you get a 'free cruise' robocall? You may be eligible for $900!
Information about a robocall settlement has been trending on social media and a lot of consumers are wondering it's legitimate. It is true! Open the story to find out what you have to do to get your money.
Man barricades himself causing evacuations to nearby Scottsdale apartments
Police had to evacuate a Scottsdale apartment complex after a man barricaded himself inside a room, according to Sgt. Ben Hoster with Scottsdale police.
Mother arrested after toddler found with broken bones, cigarette burns, brain bleed
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
AZ Confederate memorials tarred and feathered, spray-painted
Following a weekend of racial clashes in Virginia, Arizona civil rights leaders have been demanding the removal of Confederate memorials around our state.
Can your HOA issue you a speeding ticket?
A Sun Lakes man is upset about a speeding ticket given to him from his HOA so he went to 3 On Your Side to see if they have that kind of power. (Thursday, August 17, 2017)
'Bikers for Trump' plan to help with Trump rally security
"Bikers for Trump Arizona" plan to help keep the peace at PResident Trump's rally on Tuesday in Phoenix.
RAW INTERVIEW: Harry Hughes, regional director of National Socialist Movement
Arizona resident Harry Hughes is the regional director of the National Socialist Movement. It is one of the white nationalist groups that took part in the protest in Virginia, a group the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies as a hate group.
Police use drone in Scottsdale standoff
Police are currently working a barricade situation in Scottsdale, requiring apartments to be evacuated, according to Sgt. Ben Hoster with Scottsdale police.
Why Native Americans will not be watching the solar eclipse
While the whole country watches The Great American Solar Eclipse, an event The American Astronomical Society predicts will be the most-watched total solar eclipse in history, there's a sub-set of the population who won't be watching. We learn why Native Americans are sensitive to an eclipse and believe it's a time of reflection and a time to be indoors.
AZ Confederate memorials tarred and feathered, spray-painted
Vandals defaced two of Arizona's Confederate memorials overnight. One monument was spray-painted; the other, tarred and feathered.
