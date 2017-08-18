Water-damaged Phoenix library to stay closed until June

A view of the 5th floor of the library during a storm damage tour on Aug. 18. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A view of the 5th floor of the library during a storm damage tour on Aug. 18. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix's main public library won't reopen until next June, nearly a year after it was heavily damaged by water from a corroded fire-sprinkler pipe that burst during a July monsoon storm.

City Manager Ed Zuercher also says inspection reports from recent years warned of pipe corrosion but that those reports weren't shown to top officials.

"I'm very angry and disappointed, said Zuercher. "My daughters grew up coming to this library. I know what it means to people and the fact that it's not available that's not why were serve the public. We serve the public to have the public in our facilities. I'm extremely upset and disappointed that somebody didn't do their job."

Zuercher said officials are trying to determine why that wasn't done.

It's possible that some people will face consequences once an investigation is complete.

He says the city can pay the estimated repair costs at $6 million to $8 million from reserves and insurance payouts.

The library has been closed since the July 15 when a storm damaged the 25-year-old building's roof above the fifth-floor fire suppression system.

The city is expanding hours in branches closest to downtown and moving materials from the main library to branches.

