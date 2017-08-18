Mesa police make arrest in arson that sent 5 officers to the hospital

Mesa police have arrested a woman who allegedly started a fire in her own apartment Thursday night.

According to Mesa PD, 38-year-old Collette Butler was arrested for arson early Friday morning.

According to court documents, it all started when officers responded to an apartment complex near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue for a report of a suicidal woman.

Witnesses told officers that the apartment was on fire and that the woman inside was screaming to let her die. Court documents state that in the 911 call made by Butler, she said that her apartment was on fire and that she wanted to die.

Mesa police assisted fire crews in evacuating nearby apartments and five officers were transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Butler is being charged with one count of arson and eight counts of endangerment for the officers who were injured while responding to the fire.

Court documents state that the fire caused major damage to at least four apartments and caused at least 10 families to be displaced.

