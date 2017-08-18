Friday, Aug. 18

How to capture the eclipse on camera

Lots of shutterbugs will be hoping to snap a picture of the eclipse but, don't just head out and point your camera or cell phone at the sun, there are some things you need to know before taking your picture. John Sullivan from Tempe Camera has taken lots of eclipse pictures and has the best tips.

Good Safety Tips for Cameras/Photography

Do not point any camera, Including phones, directly at the sun without an approved solar filter in front of the lens. Doing so will run a high risk of burning out the imager in the camera. A solar filter is not just a neutral density filter it also filters out IR and UV light.

DSLR tips

A digital camera with a 200mm telephoto lens is perfect.

Mount it on a tripod and then cover the optical viewfinder with masking tape so no light gets through.

Place the solar film on your lens to protect it from the sun's harmful rays.

Note: Make sure to use a filter that covers the entire lens.

Always look at LCD screen on the camera not the viewfinder.

With a smart phone?

Make sure the phone is completely blocking your field of view when you hold it up with the filter covering its lens.

And then make sure to use digital zoom to create the best image.

Digiscoping

You can take a photo through the lens of your telescope with your smartphone.

For more information on Tempe Camera, visit: https://www.tempecamera.biz/

Tempe Camera

606 W University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 966-6954

Arizona Science Center offers Solar Eclipse viewing party

There will be viewing parties all over the country, and even though we'll only get to see about 70% of the Great American Eclipse, there are viewing parties planned all over our state. One of those parties will take place on Monday at the Arizona Science Center.

Event includes:

Hands-on activities include rocket launching, eclipse art, solar bead bracelet making, and creating a solar eclipse viewer

Learn about the power of the sun with our special partners include Phoenix Astronomical Society and Jim Lyons from Arizona State University's School of Earth and Space Exploration

Food and beverages available at Bean Sprouts Cafe, located inside the Center's main lobby.

Dorrance Planetarium Shows

Experience the power of our Sun, from dramatic flares to violent solar tornadoes, and the largest eruptions in the solar system in Solar Superstorms. Showtime’s: 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Voyage through our spectacular solar system and visit each planet, comparing and contrasting their features in Grand Tour of the Solar Systems. ShowTime’s: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

A stunning voyage through space and time conveying the Universe as revealed to us by science in From Earth to the Universe: Showtime: 2:30 p.m.

Special discounts on all Dorrance Planetarium shows and films throughout the day.



Arizona Science Center

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, August 21, 2017

8:30 am to Noon

For more information, visit: https://www.azscience.org/events-programs/signature-events/monthly-events/



Eclipse Information

Eclipse begins at 9:13 a.m.

Maximum eclipse at 10:33 a.m.

Solar Viewing Glasses

Store is sold out of the glasses

Glasses will only be available to paid (general admission) Arizona Science Center guests.

Science Center members will be able to receive glasses per person that attend the event only. Members CANNOT take extra glasses.

Goodyear pump track is a bike track where you don't have to pedal

Goodyear's Foothills community park features the west valley's first pump track. It is a BMX type track where gravity is more important than pedal power, giving bikers a thrilling ride without all the work.

Pump Track Rules:

This is a non-supervised, ride at your own risk facility. The City of Goodyear does not assume responsibilities for injuries.

The use of protective equipment such as a helmet, elbow, knee, wrist and other protective equipment gear is strongly recommended.

Helmets are required to wear while riding the Pump Track.

This facility is intended for non-motorized bicycles only; use by dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and other motorized vehicles are strictly prohibited.

Be aware of others within the facility & always ride within your skill level.

Profanity, abusive language, graffiti, tagging, stickers, littering, weapons, fighting, alcohol, drugs and tobacco products are prohibited in the park.

Altering of the riding surface by users is strictly prohibited. Unsafe conditions are to be promptly reported to the Goodyear Parks & Recreation Department 623-882-7525.

For emergencies call-911, non-emergencies call Goodyear Police 623-932-1220.

Unsafe conditions resulting from inclement weather or routine maintenance may temporarily close the facility.

No pets are allowed in any portion of the facility.

Amplified music is strictly prohibited.

No glass containers allowed.

Do your part to help keep this facility neat & clean. Always pick up after yourself and encourage others to do the same.

Think SAFETY and enjoy this facility responsibly.

For more information, visit: http://www.goodyearaz.gov/government/departments-divisions-a-z/parks-recreation/parks-division/foothills-community-park/pump-track-2910

Foothills Community Park, 12795 S. Estrella Parkway

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees performs at the Marquee

Their worldwide acclaim with The Monkees is a multi-generational draw. They were an Emmy-winning television phenomenon. If you remember such songs as "Daydream Believer" and "Hey Hey We're The Monkees" then you were probably a big fan of Davy Jones, Peter Tork, Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz! Micky Dolenz will be performing this Sat. Aug 19th at the Marquee Theater.

For more information, visit: http://luckymanonline.com/events/micky-dolenz/

Marquee Theater

730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 829-0607

Chippendale's take-over 3TV's GMAZ

The hottest male show is bringing the heat to 3TV's GMAZ. Chippendale's will be having two shows at Lone Butte Casino in Chandler on Friday, August 18, but first, they join us live in studio. Girls! It's time to get super excited.

For more information, visit: https://www.wingilariver.com/index.php/lone-butte-casino/entertainment-events/lone-butte-event-center/chippendales

Chippendales will be having two shows at Lone Butte Casino in Chandler!

First show will be at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Second show will be at 10:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start off at $30 per person or $250 for a table for four.

Guests must be 18 or older to attend this event.

The shows will be held at Lone Butte Casino located at 1077 S. Kyrene Rd. Chandler, Arizona 85226. For more information or to purchase tickets online, please visit https://www.wingilariver.com/index.php/lone-butte-casino/entertainment-events.

Pre-season game day food battle

It's another pre-season battle this week with the Cardinals and the Bears. Foodie Heather Walker has another family game day food Battle between cast iron skillet recipes. See which one we pronounce as the winner.

For more information, visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com

Recipes:

Chicago Bears

In Too Deep-Dish Pizza

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 30 minutes / Servings: 8 slices

Ingredients:

2 tubes of Pillsbury bread stick dough

2 tbsp. butter

1/2 cup marinara sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 lb. sweet or mild Italian sausage

1/4 cup white onion, chopped

1/4 cup green bell pepper, chopped

any other desired pizza toppings

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Heat a large skillet to high heat and add the sausage. Cook on high heat for 7-10 minutes until browned and cooked through, breaking the sausage up with a spatula as you cook.

3. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9" cast iron skillet. Unroll the breadstick dough and place them around the bottom and sides, completely covering the skillet. Par bake the dough for about 10 minutes, remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

4. Spread the marinara sauce over the bottom of the dough.

5. Add 1/2 of the shredded cheese, then the rest of the desired toppings. Add the rest of the cheese and return the pizza to the oven for another 10 minutes to melt the cheese and finish cooking the dough through. Remove from heat and allow the pizza to cool for about 5 minutes before cutting and serving.



Arizona Cardinals

Cast Iron Quesadilla Pie

Prep Time: 20 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Servings: 8 slices

Ingredients:

6 Flour Tortillas

1 tbsp. butter, melted

2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese

1/2 cup refried beans

6 slices of bacon, chopped

1/2 cup shredded lettuce

1/4 cup Pico de Gallo

1/4 cup sour cream

4-5 slices of fresh avocado

1/4 cup queso fresco crumbles

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Heat a large skillet to high heat and add the chopped bacon. Cook on high heat for 7-10 minutes until browned and crispy. Remove bacon from the drippings with a slotted spoon and transfer to a dish that's lined with a paper towel. Set aside until ready to use.

3. Brush the bottom and sides of a cast iron skillet with melted butter and place a tortilla in the bottom.

4. Spread 1/4 cup of the shredded cheese evenly over the tortilla and place another tortilla on top.

5. Spread 1/4 cup of the refried beans evenly over the tortilla and place another tortilla on top.

6. Spread the bacon on top of the tortilla, then another 1/4 cup of the cheese and place another tortilla on top.

7. Spread 1/4 cup of the refried beans evenly over the tortilla and place another tortilla on top.

8. Spread 1/4 cup of the shredded cheese evenly over the tortilla and place another tortilla on top.

9. Brush the top tortilla with butter. Bake in the oven at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes, until the top tortilla is golden brown. Remove from the heat, allow to cool for about 5 minutes and top with shredded lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, sliced avocado and queso fresco before cutting and serving.

Catch the big race on 3TV

If you're a NASCAR fan, then you'll probably want to catch the big Bristol Motor Speedway race in Tennessee. The race will air on 3TV starting at 4pm.

For more information on the race, visit: http://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/

Food Truck Friday: The Rocket Truck

We're over the moon for The Rocket Truck, on this Food Truck Friday! And it couldn't be more fitting to end an entire week of celebrating the upcoming Eclipse, than with a pizza truck called "The Rocket," a FOX Restaurant concept. Chef Andrew Vera has added a new twist to pizza delivery, it doesn't come in a cardboard box, it's cooked in minutes in a 700-degree wood-burning pizza oven.

For more information, visit: https://www.foxrc.com/restaurants/the-rocket/ and www.rentourrocket.com

Fox Restaurant Concepts

4455 E. Camelback Road, Suite B100, Phoenix, AZ 85018.

480-905-6920

Starizona in Tucson gets eclipse-fever

Starizona in Tucson has eclipse-fever. This is the place to come for the most amazing telescope and gazing equipment. This rare Solar Eclipse, which will take place on Monday, Aug 21st, has really put Starizona on the map as they’ve been inundated in-store and online with orders from solar glasses to telescopes.

For more information, visit: http://starizona.com/acb/

Starizona Adventures in Astronomy & Nature

5757 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

(520) 292-5010

How to buy a telescope in time for the Solar Eclipse

So, all this talk about the Solar Eclipse has peaked your interest, or maybe you have a little sky gazer at home. But, what should parents know before you take the plunge and dish out cash for a telescope? We unearth everything you need to know about buying a telescope, from the proper aperture, to focal length to mounts, so you know you're making a quality purchase.

(source: SkyandTelescope.com)

Rule Number One: shun the flimsy, semi-toy, "500 power!" department-store scopes that may have caught your eye. Though there are some affordable scopes for beginners, it is important to make sure you're purchasing a quality product.

All astronomical telescopes, large or small, are designed to do two things: to brighten and magnify your views of celestial objects. Whatever the telescope, its most important spec is its aperture: the diameter of its main, light-gathering lens or mirror. 0If a telescope's aperture is its most important spec, its focal length comes next. Just as a car's engine is useless without a chassis and wheels, the optical tube assembly is only half a telescope. The other half is the mount. It is just as important as the optics if not more so. It has to be steady, sturdy, and smoothly working.

For more information, visit: http://starizona.com/acb/

Starizona Adventures in Astronomy & Nature

5757 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704