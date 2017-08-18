ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 18-21)

Freeway improvement projects will require some closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Aug. 18-21), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Mostly nighttime closures of Interstate 10 in the downtown Phoenix region are scheduled for Deck Park Tunnel maintenance.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Aug. 18-21]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 "Stack" interchange and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 19) for quarterly tunnel cleaning and maintenance. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 also closed. DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Eastbound I-10 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-17 and can reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 "Split" interchange and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 20) for tunnel maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will be open but traffic just exit I-10 at Seventh Street and use alternate routes, including McDowell Road. Traffic using Sky Harbor Airport's west-end ramp will only have access to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202 (no access to westbound I-10). Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport also closed. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic will be detoured to northbound I-17 at the Split interchange near Sky Harbor and can reconnect with I-10 at the Stack.

Westbound I-10 traffic will be detoured to northbound I-17 at the Split interchange near Sky Harbor and can reconnect with I-10 at the Stack. Indian School Road closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Aug. 19) for installation work on wrong-way vehicle detection system. Both I-17 off-ramps at Indian School Road closed. DETOUR: Alternate routes include Thomas or Camelback roads. Indian School Road traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto frontage roads and can access freeway on-ramps. Note: The pilot I-17 wrong-way vehicle alert system will be installed between I-10 and Loop 101 over the next three months. The system will be fully operational by early 2018.

Alternate routes include Thomas or Camelback roads. Indian School Road traffic approaching I-17 will be required to make right turns onto frontage roads and can access freeway on-ramps. Note: The pilot I-17 wrong-way vehicle alert system will be installed between I-10 and Loop 101 over the next three months. The system will be fully operational by early 2018. Westbound Northern Avenue left turns to southbound I-17 on-ramp not permitted through 5 a.m. Friday (Aug. 25) due to Southwest Gas utility line work. Northbound I-17 frontage road closed to through traffic at the end of the northbound I-17 off-ramp and extending north of Northern Avenue. DETOUR: Traffic will detour on east- and westbound Northern Avenue. Alternate routes include Glendale or Dunlap avenues. Note: These restrictions are already in place.

Traffic will detour on east- and westbound Northern Avenue. Alternate routes include Glendale or Dunlap avenues. Note: These restrictions are already in place. Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight between State Route 587 (Casa Blanca Road) and the Gila River Bridge in the southeast Valley from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Aug. 20-25) for pavement improvements. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic traveling beyond Phoenix area can avoid work-zone restrictions by detouring on westbound I-8 to northbound State Route 85 to access I-10. Allow extra travel time.

Westbound I-10 traffic traveling beyond Phoenix area can avoid work-zone restrictions by detouring on westbound I-8 to northbound State Route 85 to access I-10. Allow extra travel time. Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 in Goodyear closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 19) for bridge-structure painting. DETOUR: Drivers can exit westbound I-10 to northbound Sarival Avenue and use westbound McDowell Road and northbound Cotton Lane to access northbound Loop 303.

Drivers can exit westbound I-10 to northbound Sarival Avenue and use westbound McDowell Road and northbound Cotton Lane to access northbound Loop 303. Westbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at 59th Avenue closed from 3 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 20) for Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange construction. DETOUR: Please use other nearby exit ramps, including 51st Avenue.

Please use other nearby exit ramps, including 51st Avenue. Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 21) for bridge work. Eastbound I-10 also closed briefly at times as needed. DETOUR: Traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue when eastbound I-10 is closed. Please allow extra travel time.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Weekend projects to keep in mind include overnight I-10 Deck Park Tunnel closures for maintenance.

