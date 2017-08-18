Dry weather continues today, but storms are likely this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A dry spell in the midst of the monsoon continues across Arizona Friday, but storms are back in the forecast this weekend.

A stable air mass tracking into the state from the westerlies is suppressing thunderstorm activity through most of Saturday.

By Saturday night, extreme southeast Arizona will see isolated storms as monsoon moisture begins to creep back into the state from the south. This is in response to a cut off low pressure system off the coast of California and subtropical high pressure tracking into the Texas/New Mexico area.

The flow around these two will pull in the Gulf moisture that will fuel afternoon and evening storms across the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains Sunday through the first half of next week. 

Blowing dust is possible in the Valley Sunday evening through next Wednesday. Storm chances for Metro Phoenix are only at about 10 percent during this time. Otherwise, look for sunny skies Friday through Saturday, with a few clouds Sunday through Wednesday.

Daytime highs around the Phoenix area will rise to 106 Friday afternoon, and gradually drop back down to 103 by Monday.

A high pollution advisory for ozone is in effect Friday for Maricopa County, as issued by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. During this time, those with respiratory issues as well as children and the elderly should limit outdoor activities.

The public is encouraged to reduce driving, refrain from using gas-powered lawn equipment, and re-fuel vehicles after dark.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Weather BlogMore>>

  • Solar eclipse for dummies: everything you want to know but are too embarrassed to ask

    Solar eclipse for dummies: everything you want to know but are too embarrassed to ask

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:41:49 GMT
    Solar eclipse will be 62% visible from Phoenix at max time of 10:33 a.m.Solar eclipse will be 62% visible from Phoenix at max time of 10:33 a.m.

    On Monday, August 21, an estimated 500 million people will be able to watch the solar eclipse in partial or total form. According to NASA, the last time most Americans experienced a total solar eclipse was 1991. Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about the eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.

    More >

    On Monday, August 21, an estimated 500 million people will be able to watch the solar eclipse in partial or total form. According to NASA, the last time most Americans experienced a total solar eclipse was 1991. Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about the eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.

    More >

  • Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids

    Thursday, August 17 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-18 03:45:08 GMT
    Some Native Americans won't be looking at the eclipse on Monday. (Source: CNN)Some Native Americans won't be looking at the eclipse on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek. 

    More >

    Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek. 

    More >

  • UPDATE

    AZ skies looking good for Monday's solar eclipse!

    AZ skies looking good for Monday's solar eclipse!

    Thursday, August 17 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-08-17 21:25:34 GMT
    Solar EclipseSolar Eclipse

    The countdown is on the Great American Eclipse this coming Monday. We'll get a pretty good view of a partial eclipse here in Arizona...IF Mother Nature cooperates. 

    More >

    The countdown is on the Great American Eclipse this coming Monday. We'll get a pretty good view of a partial eclipse here in Arizona...IF Mother Nature cooperates. 

    More >
    •   