Dry weather continues today, but storms are likely this weekend

A dry spell in the midst of the monsoon continues across Arizona Friday, but storms are back in the forecast this weekend.

A stable air mass tracking into the state from the westerlies is suppressing thunderstorm activity through most of Saturday.

By Saturday night, extreme southeast Arizona will see isolated storms as monsoon moisture begins to creep back into the state from the south. This is in response to a cut off low pressure system off the coast of California and subtropical high pressure tracking into the Texas/New Mexico area.

The flow around these two will pull in the Gulf moisture that will fuel afternoon and evening storms across the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains Sunday through the first half of next week.

Blowing dust is possible in the Valley Sunday evening through next Wednesday. Storm chances for Metro Phoenix are only at about 10 percent during this time. Otherwise, look for sunny skies Friday through Saturday, with a few clouds Sunday through Wednesday.

Daytime highs around the Phoenix area will rise to 106 Friday afternoon, and gradually drop back down to 103 by Monday.

A high pollution advisory for ozone is in effect Friday for Maricopa County, as issued by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. During this time, those with respiratory issues as well as children and the elderly should limit outdoor activities.

The public is encouraged to reduce driving, refrain from using gas-powered lawn equipment, and re-fuel vehicles after dark.

