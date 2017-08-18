Deputies asking for public's help in fatal Litchfield Park hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed early Friday morning in Litchfield Park. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A hit-and-run left one man dead early Friday morning in Litchfield Park, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 4 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Dysart Road just south of Camelback Road.

They discovered a dead man in his 60s in the roadway.

Deputies closed Dysart Road between Camelback Road and Indian School Road while they investigated the death.

The road was reopened at approximately 8:30 a.m.

MCSO determined the man was involved in a fatal hit-and-run and are now asking for the public's help in trying to locate the driver.

They believe sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., a driver heading northbound on Dysart Road struck and killed the man before taking off.

No vehicle or suspect description is available at this time.

If anyone has information on this fatal hit-and-run, please call the sheriff's office at (602) 876-1011.

UPDATE: Dysart Rd SB between Camelback Rd and Indian School Rd has been REOPENED... #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) August 18, 2017

Closed: Dysart Rd between Camelback and Indian School due to an incident #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) August 18, 2017

