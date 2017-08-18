Thursday, Aug.17

Popbar opens its first location in Arizona

It was founded in New York City seven years ago and now they're opening a location right here in the Valley.

Offering handcrafted gelato, sorbet, and yogurt pops

Pops are available in 40+ rotating flavors and are all natural, made in-house, and fully customizable

Enjoy a pop as-is or customize to your liking. Premium dippings and toppings include dark, milk, white chocolate, waffle cone, caramel corn, sprinkles, nuts, and more!

Complimentary dippings and toppings during the soft opening, and "buy one, get one" to the first 200 guests on grand opening day (9/2)

For more information, visit: www.pop-bar.com

6770 N Sunrise Blvd, Suite 121, Glendale AZ, 85305

Garden Guy: Time to get ready for Fall

We are coming up on the most productive time of year for gardening in the southwest. The first thing to remember is that the soil needs a lot of organic material. This makes for a richer, more productive, chemical-free garden. To achieve good soil, lay down a 6-inch layer of compost, then add blood meal and soft phosphate along with vulcanite. Use a hard rake and a pick to work the products about 13 inches into the soil. If you don't want the backbreaking work of tilling the soil, just build a raised garden about 12 to 18 inches high. Fill it with pure compost or an organic planting mix. To reap the benefits of your work, plant tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and black-eyed peas immediately. When the weather cools down (usually at the end of September), plant winter vegetables like artichokes, bush beans, carrots, garlic, lettuce, onions peas, radishes, spinach and strawberries. To increase your chances of success in the garden, plant companion plants like thyme, mint, lavender and alyssum throughout your garden. Remember if you plant anything by seed you must keep that seed moist until it germinates, be sure the water penetrates at 6 inches into the ground each time you water.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Tara at the movies: The Hitman's Bodyguard

If you're in the mood to laugh this weekend, you may want to check out "The Hitman's Bodyguard". Samuel L. Jackson plays the hitman, while Ryan Reynolds plays his bodyguard. Tara Hitchcock caught up with the actors and the woman who she says practically steals the show, a very foul-mouthed Salma Hayek.

For more information on the movie, “The Hitman Bodyguard," visit: http://www.thehitmansbodyguard.movie/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Jeans shorts are the cool look for late summer

We used to call them cut-offs, now they are jeans shorts. Lots of celebs are rocking the look of denim shorts, we find out how to make the most of them, from choosing the right shorts for your body, to adding the right accessories.

Denim cutoffs are a summer staple, but lately, we've been seeing them in a ton of different ways

You can dress them up or down, depending on the top and accessories you choose

Denim cutoff lengths vary, from the shortest to all the way to the knee

Worn look or new. Do you go with dark denim or since they are cutoffs do you go with a worn-out look?

For more information, visit: https://scottsdalequarter.com/

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 270-8123

Benefits of solar cooking

Have you ever heard of solar cooking? You don't need electricity, fire, or gas to cook up a meal, you just need the power of the sun. Merry Bevill shows us how it's done and explains the benefits of solar cooking.

Economics

The energy that comes from the sun is free and inexhaustible. Without the need to buy fuel whether it is gas, electricity, charcoal, wood, or dung there is more money left in the purse to purchase other necessities. The choice shouldn't be food or fuel.

Heating up a kitchen to cook dinner especially in the summer time will kick an air conditioner into overdrive to cool the room back down. A solar cooker sitting out in the sunshine does not heat up the kitchen. Electricity bills can be reduced with the regular use of a solar oven.

In underdeveloped countries, the use of solar ovens often provides enough food that women can sell the excess to help provide for their families. Sun flair Mini solar oven benefits of solar cooking

Environmental

We are all dependent on the earth's limited resources of fossil fuels. And the dwindling forests are being depleted for firewood. Cooking with the sun reduces the dependence on these resources.

Burning wood, charcoal, fossil fuels, and other types of fuel contribute to the ever-increasing global air pollution. Because there is no fire and no flames, there is no air pollution. Because there is no fire and no flame, solar cookers can be used in "no burn" areas and on "no burn" days. So, it is perfect for camping in areas with fire restrictions.

Because solar cookers use the sun and you use less fuel, there is less garbage to deal with. There are fewer bottles of butane to carry to a campsite, and fewer bottles to carry out of a campsite. And, of course, fewer empty butane bottles in the landfill. Large solar ovens have been built on top of Mt. Everest for this same reason fewer bottles of fuel to carry up and down the mountain. Solavore Sport Solar Oven benefits of solar cooking

Health

The use of solar ovens not only reduces air pollution outside, it reduces air pollution inside as well. Smoke from cooking fires irritates and injures the lungs and eyes. With fewer open cooking fires and less smoke, the health of women and children around the globe is improved.

Whether it be in a village hut or on a suburban patio, open cooking fires and hot barbeque grills present a danger to everyone, but especially to children. Using a solar oven, with no open flames, prevents burns and is safe for children to play around.

In developing countries, women and children must leave the safety of the village every day, walking further and further distances, to gather a days’ worth of firewood or dung for the cooking fires, exposing them to dangerous animals and dangerous people. A solar oven keeps them safely in the village, out of harms way.

Unsafe water is the cause of 80% of all illnesses and deaths in developing countries. Millions of people die every year from those diseases. Water can easily be pasteurized in a solar oven, because water does not need to be boiled to be safe. Heating water to just 150 degrees (65 degrees C) pasteurizes it and makes it safe for drinking. Food can be pasteurized at 180 degrees (82 degrees C). A simple, inexpensive device known as a WAPI (Water Pasteurization Indicator) can be used to determine when the water is safe.

When camping, a solar oven can be used to heat water from clean water sources to be used for doing dishes or bathing, as well as drinking and cooking. Again, a WAPI can be used to determine that the water is safe.

Solar ovens can be used to sterilize dishes and medical equipment.

Cooking

Cooking in a solar oven is easy. Food cooks slowly (much like a slow cooker), so it does not need to be constantly monitored. Therefore, time is freed up to enjoy other pursuits.

Solar cookers can bake, boil, steam, or roast. Most solar cookers reach and maintain temperatures between 250 degrees and 350 degrees, plenty hot enough to cook. Parabolic cookers reach extremely high temperatures that can fry and grill.

Keeping the heat adjusted only requires keeping the cooker focused into the sun.

Solar cooking generally requires less water to cook because the water does not boil away taking valuable nutrients with it.

Food cooks slowly and the cooking times are very variable and forgiving. Most food does not burn in a solar cooker. Food cooked longer tends to become more tender and moist and flavorful. Foods with a high sugar content such as cookies will eventually burn, but even that has a long flexible cooking window. Parabolic Solar Cooker benefits of solar cooking

Self sufficiency

Solar cookers are portable and can be taken almost anywhere camping, boating, tailgating, picnic-ing. They can be used anywhere a hot meal is needed or desired. Solar cookers have been used on mountain tops, on sailboats, and by moms sitting out by the soccer field.

In times of power outages due to storms or blackouts, a solar cooker allows you to cook a meal and feed your family.

Car break down or blow a tire? Run off the road or get lost? A small solar oven, made from items in your emergency bag, can heat up water, soup, or coffee on the side of the road while waiting for roadside assistance, providing warmth and comfort and peace of mind.

For more information, visit: http://sunshineonmyshoulder.com/

Meat Puppets perform at Celebrity Theatre

The Meat Puppets come home to the valley for a concert tonight at Celebrity Theatre. Part of the AZ Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

the Meat puppets and fellow Arizona artists the Gin Blossoms and Nils Lofgren will be inducted.

History of the Meat Puppets

Meat Puppets is an American rock band formed in January 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona. The group's original lineup was Curt Kirkwood (guitar/vocals), his brother Cris Kirkwood (bass guitar), and Derrick Bostrom (drums). The Kirkwood brothers met Bostrom while attending Brophy Prep High School in Phoenix. The three then moved to Tempe, Arizona (a Phoenix suburb and home to Arizona State University), where the Kirkwood brothers purchased two adjacent homes, one of which had a shed in the back where they regularly practiced.

Meat Puppets started as a punk rock band, but like most of their labelmates on SST Records, they established their own unique style, blending punk with country and psychedelic rock, and featuring Curt's warbling vocals. Meat Puppets later gained significant exposure when the Kirkwood brothers served as guest musicians on Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance in 1993. The band's 1994 album Too High to Die subsequently became their most successful release. The band broke up twice, in 1996 and 2002, but reunited again in 2006.

For tickets information, visit: https://www.celebritytheatre.com/

Celebrity Theatre

440 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

(602) 267-1600



