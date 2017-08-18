Northbound I-17 partially reopened after fatal crash near Munds Park

A fatal crash closed northbound Interstate 17 about 20 miles south of Flagstaff for a couple hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 4:12 a.m. on northbound I-17 near milepost 320.

Northbound I-17 has been partially reopened, with one lane open at milepost 320.

DPS reported additional injuries from the crash but are unsure of the amount and severity.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and drivers should expect restrictions on the highway for the next couple hours.

Southbound lanes were unaffected, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

