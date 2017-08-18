4 dead, 1 injured after 2-car crash south of Flagstaff

Authorities say four people have been killed and another person injured after two cars collided south of Flagstaff.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the fatal crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Friday on Interstate 17 near Munds Park.

Four people were declared dead at the scene while a fifth person was taken to a Flagstaff hospital for treatment.

The names, ages and hometowns of the five people weren't immediately released.

DPS officials say the cause of the crash hasn't been determined yet.

