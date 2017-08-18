Man barricades himself causing evacuations to nearby Scottsdale apartments

People were allowed back into their apartments shortly after 5:45 a.m. once the situation reached a conclusion. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police had to evacuate a Scottsdale apartment complex after a man barricaded himself inside a room, according to Sgt. Ben Hoster with Scottsdale police.

Hoster said the incident started as a domestic dispute between a man and woman.

Scottsdale police evacuated the apartments near 68th Street and Camelback Avenue.

SWAT was called in to "safely bring resolution to this incident," Hoster said.

Around 5:05 a.m., our reporter Jamie Cerreta witnessed about 20 SWAT members and four people being evacuated.

A witness recorded SWAT teams using a long pole to clear glass from the smashed window before flying a drone into the apartment for a better vantage point.

Hoster said SWAT used flash bangs after breaching the front door of the apartment to reach the uncooperative man.

People were allowed back into their apartments shortly after 5:45 a.m. once the situation reached a conclusion.

Police and SWAT situation in Scottsdale. 68th St and Camelback pic.twitter.com/DBtgCoHsO8 — Jaime Cerreta (@cerretanews) August 18, 2017

