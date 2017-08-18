Car crashes through front door of Phoenix Circle K

A car crashed through the front door of a Phoenix Circle K early Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A car pummeled through the front door of a Phoenix Circle K early Friday morning.

The accident occurred at the Circle K on 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

The car smashed through the front door after knocking over a trash can, spilling glass and garbage throughout the inside of the store.

The Circle K will be closed until further notice as they investigate and assess the damages.

Police said the woman driving the car lost control of her vehicle after hitting the wrong pedal.

Impairment is not suspected and no one was hurt.

